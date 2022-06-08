Police determine Salem-Keizer student pretending to be teacher sent explicit photos

Salem Police said in a statement on Wednesday that they won't charge a Salem-Keizer Public Schools middle school teacher who was accused of sending an inappropriate image to a student.

According to an email from Salem Police Department spokesperson Angela Hedrick, police were informed on March 29 that a teacher had sent sexually explicit images to “at least one SKPS student via the social media platform SnapChat.”

The school principal notified families at the time that there had been a report of an inappropriate image believed to be a staff member being shared on social media, and that some students had seen the image. The letter stated the teacher had been put on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted.

According to police, detectives determined the images were actually sent by a student in the district who was pretending to be the teacher.

That student has been referred to the Marion County Juvenile Department with a charge of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

The Statesman Journal in most instances does not identify crime victims or juveniles charged with crimes.

