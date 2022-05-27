Police determine that threats againt St. John school not 'credible'

May 27—The Frederick Police Department determined that two threats by sixth grade students against St. John Regional Catholic School this week were not "credible," a department spokesman said.

The two threats were discovered at separate times. The first was discovered on Monday and the second was discovered Monday going into Tuesday during an investigation of the first threat, according to FPD spokesman Allen Etzler.

Following an investigation, FPD deemed both threats "not to be credible," Etzler said.

This means the police found no serious plan or ability to carry out the threats. Etzler said police have not been given a reason to believe that either student had access to a firearm.

No criminal charges have been filed, he said.

St. John Principal Annette Jones sent a letter to parents Wednesday evening outlining the turn of events.

According to the letter, the first threat was made directly to the school with a specific date and time for a planned shooting. That was when FPD was notified and began the investigation, the letter said.

The letter added that through the investigation, a second threat was discovered in which a student mentioned a plan to bring a gun to school and harm classmates.

The letter said both threats were discovered through the social media app Snapchat and through conversations with students.

Both students were removed from the school, and will remain so until the investigation is over, Jones said. At no time were any students in danger, she emphasized.

"We take all threats very seriously and have an assessment team in place that works with the [FPD] and Baltimore Department of Catholic Schools," Jones wrote in the letter.

Following the threats, Etzler said, Sgt. Rebecca Carrado and Officer Robert Quintin went to a community meeting Wednesday night and gave St. John parents from the sixth grade class a PowerPoint presentation and tips on how to deal with and manage threats on their children's social media accounts.

This included keeping track of their children's passwords, checking in on children's social media use and empowering them to report anything suspicious, no matter how inconsequential, he said.

In addition to responding to the threats and the education followup, Etzler said, FPD will maintain a presence at the school to make sure the St. John community feels safe.

Jones added that the school has many safety measures in place. Many were just added to the school in recent years, like a buzzer system to grant access to visitors, cameras and higher fencing. On Wednesday morning, the school practiced lockdown drills.

"This has been difficult especially given what happened in Texas," she said, referring to a shooting on Tuesday at an elementary school, "and so we wanted to make sure that we had another reminder of the seriousness of how much we take the safety concerns here."

