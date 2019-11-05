Police Have Determined the Cause of Jessi Combs' Fatal Crash

From Road & Track

Two months after Jessi Combs' fatal crash during her land-speed record attempt, police released a statement Monday on the cause of the incident.

According to Harney County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, one of the vehicle's front wheels failed during her run. The failure was "most likely caused from striking an object on the desert."

The car was moving at speeds nearing 550 mph at the time, too quick to recover from an incident like that. Combs died of blunt force trauma, according to the release.

Combs was an automotive legend. The 39-year-old was a skilled hot rod builder, automotive TV host, and the "fastest woman on four wheels." She was attempting to beat her own record when the crash occurred.

Combs was also an advocate for women in male-dominated motorsports, becoming the first woman to take on events like "The Race of Gentlemen" in a twin-engine Ford Model T. She was the first woman to place at Ultra4's King Of Hammers and the host of Velocity channel's All Girls Garage. She was passionate, dedicated, and fearless. Our condolences go out to her family, friends, and fans.

Via Autoblog.



