Police: Detonated package at Northeastern University leaves one hospitalized

Boston Police are investigating a detonated package at Northeastern University that left one individual with minor injuries Tuesday night.

According to BPD, the package was located on Northeastern’s Leon Street.

According to Northeastern University, the package was delivered to Holmes Hall and it denoted once a staff member opened it. The 45-year-old male staff member, was treated for burns on his hand at a local hospital. The building was evacuated and a notification was sent out at 7:55 p.m. alerting students to avoid the scene.

Officials from BPD’s bomb squad and Boston Emergency Services were called to the scene. First responders found a second package at the scene that was not deemed to be a threat. The campus was declared safe and contained at a press conference with Boston Police and FBI present at 10:30 p.m.

According to officials at the press conference, they could not definitively state how the package came to be on campus.

Tuesday was the first day of classes on campus and students shared their anxiety about the incident with Boston 25.

“All of a sudden, the fire alarms went off. We didn’t think much of it. We thought it could be a routine fire alarm,” said Susanna Maize. “All of a sudden the police started pushing us back setting up tape.”

“When we came out we saw multiple fire trucks. At least four or five,” said Ryan Dicorpo. “One of the ladders was raised to the roof... one the firefighters went up with what I believe was an ax and went onto the roof.”

Other local universities like MIT, BU and Harvard alerted their student bodies to the incident and advised them to be on alert for suspicious packages.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW