Police, DHS investigates Glenpool daycare after child left inside hot van

A Glenpool mother is thankful that her five-year-old child is alive after he was left in a hot, locked van at his daycare last week.

Jordan Stockton says her child is quiet and was overlooked by the driver. The incident happened last Thursday at Amazing Kidz Child Development Center.

Glenpool police and DHS are investigating the daycare center. Investigators say the child was left in the van for 51 minutes.

During our own investigation, FOX23 was able to walk into an open, unlocked door at the facility. The director declined an interview, but told FOX23 that the driver was suspended.

RELATED>>>Summer safety: Tips on how to prevent hot car deaths