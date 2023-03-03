What police did in search for missing Troy man found dead in his house after 7 months

Troy police have released details about their efforts to search for a 53-year-old man reported missing in April, who was found dead in his home seven months later.

Richard J. Maedge died by suicide in a hidden closet in his Troy home, according to authorities. He was found by his wife of 19 years, Jennifer Maedge, as she was looking for Christmas decorations in December.

Maedge’s sister Marilyn Toliver has repeatedly criticized police for not searching harder and finding him sooner.

Jennifer Maedge has praised the police investigation and said she wants to move on and grieve her husband’s death.

Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes provided a statement Friday in response to the BND’s request for an interview. In it, the chief outlined the steps investigators took to search for Richard Maedge, including the following: