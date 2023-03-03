What police did in search for missing Troy man found dead in his house after 7 months
Troy police have released details about their efforts to search for a 53-year-old man reported missing in April, who was found dead in his home seven months later.
Richard J. Maedge died by suicide in a hidden closet in his Troy home, according to authorities. He was found by his wife of 19 years, Jennifer Maedge, as she was looking for Christmas decorations in December.
Maedge’s sister Marilyn Toliver has repeatedly criticized police for not searching harder and finding him sooner.
Jennifer Maedge has praised the police investigation and said she wants to move on and grieve her husband’s death.
Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes provided a statement Friday in response to the BND’s request for an interview. In it, the chief outlined the steps investigators took to search for Richard Maedge, including the following:
Conducted an initial search of the house and property.
Deployed a Troy Police Department K-9 for tracking.
Brought in a search-and-rescue group and numerous cadaver dogs to aid the search.
Sought phone carrier GPS information.
Conducted a follow-up search of the house, garage and property.
Conducted an additional search of the house after receiving a report of an odor. Officers found an open sewer pipe at the house. As a result, a plumber was called in to cap it off. Police received no further smell complaints, according to Shownes.
Conducted searches of the residences and surrounding property of family members with their consent.
Searched the areas around St. Jerome’s Catholic Church on South Main Street in Troy.
Searched the area of an abandoned property on Center Street after a shoe and hat were found in the woods there. Investigators verified it was not Richard Maedge’s clothing.
Conducted numerous neighborhood canvases, including at the fathers’ property.
Conducted in-person and phone interviews with all family members and Richard Maedge’s coworkers. Several interviews were conducted multiple times.
Remained in constant communication with Jennifer Maedge.
Contacted psychiatric facilities, surrounding hospitals, medical examiners and other surrounding agencies.
Followed up on 30-plus tips from Illinois and Missouri. Many were reported sightings of Richard Maedge.
Reviewed surveillance video from several neighbors, Richard Maedge’s place of employment, license plate readers and convenience stores.
Spoke with convenience stores in reference to Richard Maedge’s rewards cards.
Verified bank records with Jennifer Maedge’s assistance.
Obtained dental records to keep the Illinois Missing Person database within the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System updated.
Sought Google geofence search warrants, which provide location data from electronic devices.