Police did a welfare check. They found a man lying in the road dead near Ga. welcome center

Police are investigating after a welfare check led to a man being found dead on the road.

It was Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. when West Point Police were called to conduct a welfare check.

Witnesses told officers they believed a person was lying on the road near the Georgia Welcome Center exit on Interstate 85 northbound.

When offices arrived, they found a Hispanic man with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His age or identity was not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Det. Lockhart from the Criminal Investigation Division at 706-586-8005.

