Police didn’t know why man walked into jail. Then they found his parents dead

A Miami-Dade man walked into a jail on Monday, wanting to turn himself in. Police didn’t know why he was turning himself in until they checked his home a day later.

Alex Telemaque, 33, was arrested Tuesday and is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Miami-Dade police responded to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday when Telemaque became “belligerent and hostile” to people in the main lobby, according to an arrest report.

They transported him to a mental health facility, where he told a psychiatrist to call the police and report that he had cut his hands. Then, police say, Telemaque told the medical professional that he killed a man and left the man’s body inside his apartment.

When Miami-Dade police and fire rescue entered the dwelling, they discovered the bodies of a man at the entryway and a woman in the bedroom, according to the arrest report. Their injuries appeared to be caused by a knife attack.

Police identified the bodies as Telemaque’s parents.

A gray 2017 Toyota Corolla — with bloodstains all over — was found in the jail’s parking lot, police say. It was registered to Telemaque’s mother.

Telemaque was taken to the homicide bureau but refused to talk to detectives. No weapons had been located as of Tuesday, according to the arrest report.

Property records list Roselene Telemaque, 66, as the owner of the apartment in northeast MIami-Dade County, near Northeast 191st Street. According to public records, Roselene was married to Arioste Telemaque, 76.

Telemaque is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.