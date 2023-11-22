Police dig up body in North Hills back yard after receiving tip; resident arrested

A North Hills man is being held without bail on a murder charge after a missing man’s body was found buried in his back yard.

Russell Robinson, 48, was arrested for the murder of 35-year-old Carlos DeLeon, a Guatemalan man who had not been seen since June, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Police received a tip that DeLeon was dead and his body was buried in a North Hills back yard. After investigators removed a structure and dug up the concrete foundation on Tuesday, “the remains of DeLeon were located,” police said.

Robinson is being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys. No information on a court date was available.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Moselle at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

