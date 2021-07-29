Police: Dirt bike rider arrested in Schenectady after fleeing police; Dirt bike, ATVs seized

Jul. 29—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man has been arrested and a dirt bike and two ATVs seized after an investigation into two incidents in the city in June, police said.

Traitin T. Knight, 26, of Schenectady, turned himself in to police Thursday on one count of unlawful fleeing of a police officer and two counts of reckless driving, misdemeanors.

He also faces two city ordinance violations and 48 total vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Both incidents happened in June in Schenectady, June 5 at various locations in the city and then on June 13.

In the second incident, a police officer attempted to stop him and he fled the scene, police said.

After the June incidents, police then obtained a search warrant for a storage unit where they seized a dirt bike that police said Knight was observed driving recklessly. They also seized two unregistered ATVs.

City officials have focused on nuisance off-road vehicles in recent months. The City Council in May increased the redemption fee for the vehicles against offenders.

Under the May legislation, all-terrain vehicles, off-highway motorcycles, dirt bikes, dune buggies, go-carts and all other motorized trail bikes are prohibited from city streets, highways, parks and trails. Any person found guilty of operating an off-road vehicle is subject to a fine of up to $500, or imprisonment of up to 15 days, or both.

Under the new legislation, a police officer may impound the off-road vehicle, with the owner subject to a $2,350 redemption fee.

If the off-road vehicles goes unclaimed after 60 days, it can be sold at a public auction to the highest bidder, sold for scrap, or destroyed.

City police processed Knight then turned him over to Colonie police for warrants there.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

