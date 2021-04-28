Police: Disabled EC County woman scammed out of $60,000

Apr. 28—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman scammed a disabled Eau Claire County woman out of about $60,000, authorities say.

Michelle L. Eisold, 44, S7590 Highway JJ, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft by false representation.

Eisold is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on May 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services told a sheriff's deputy on Nov. 19 that Eisold scammed about $60,000 out of an intellectually and developmentally disabled Eau Claire County woman.

The woman had received a life insurance payment of $90,000 after her mother died in July.

On Oct. 12, the woman issued a $46,000 check to Eisold. The social worker said there were other large cash withdrawals between July and October.

The deputy then met with the woman and her social worker at the woman's town of Union residence. The social worker told the deputy the woman was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and cognitive disability.

The social worker said the woman is an at-risk adult who requires protective services.

The woman told the deputy she became friends with Eisold in June.

After the woman's mother died, Eisold asked her if she received any life insurance money. The woman told Eisold she received $90,000.

Eisold then asked the woman for money to help her start up a new taxi service. Eisold said she wanted to borrow money to buy a couple of vans. The woman issued Eisold a $46,000 check.

Eisold told the woman she would pay her back when she received an expected settlement between December and March.

The deputy reviewed text messages between the woman and Eisold where it appeared Eisold was angry about the woman asking for her money back.

In addition to the $46,000 check, the woman gave Eisold $3,000 to pay for insurance, $700 for a phone bill, and $2,000 "for something else," the woman said.

The woman said Eisold was supposed to pay all the money back with the settlement she was getting.

Eisold then told the woman part of the $46,000 check was used to buy a vehicle for Eisold's boyfriend.

The woman told the deputy she gave Eisold money "out of the kindness of my heart because I'm a good person."

The deputy contacted Eisold on Dec. 8, and Eisold told the deputy the $46,000 check was a gift.

On Dec. 9, the woman contacted the deputy and told her she wanted to drop the matter because Eisold would be paying her back the following month.

The woman said she and Eisold talked about the law enforcement investigation into this matter and Eisold told her "it wouldn't be very nice if she did this to her."

The woman then told the deputy "I don't want to put her in jail because then I'll blame myself for it."

The detective learned that the woman admitted herself to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital because of persisting suicidal thoughts.

As of Sunday, Eisold had not paid any money back to the woman.

If convicted, Eisold could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.