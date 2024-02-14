Police disciplinary records helped uncover police crashes in NY. How to use our database

A Civil Rights Law reform in New York in 2020 proved key to uncovering the human and societal costs of police officers crashing their vehicles.

Sparked by protests against police abuse, that pivotal moment for police transparency nearly four years ago kickstarted USA TODAY Network’s investigation of police-involved crashes, in partnership with Syracuse University's Newhouse School and the Central Current.

In this June 8, 2020 photo, a protester holds a sign outside Queens County Criminal Court calling for the repeal of section 50-a, a law prohibiting the public release of police officer disciplinary records. Lawmakers indeed repealed that measure, and journalists used that change to obtain records that helped uncover police-involved crash misconduct.

That is because the revelatory reporting on cop crashes, in many ways, stemmed from public records obtained due to the repeal of section 50-a of the state Civil Rights Law in June 2020.

Armed with those records, a team of career journalists, data experts and students spent months investigating police crashes. They revealed many cops crashed police vehicles with impunity, while civilians injured in the wrecks faced massive barriers to justice.

Push for police transparency ongoing in NY

Database of NY Police disciplinary records

The push for more transparency around police actions is ongoing, including court battles spearheaded by USA TODAY Network seeking to reaffirm the public’s right to access police, firefighter, and probation officer misconduct records.

Each new set of disciplinary records released is also being added to USA TODAY Network’s exclusive and searchable database of departments across the state.

Explore the USA Today Network database online here.

How we created a police discipline database

New York police disciplinary records had long been shielded from public view, not subject to disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information laws.

That all changed in 2020 when the state Legislature and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved the repeal of 50-a, which was initially intended to protect police officers from attacks on their credibility but evolved into a way of shielding officer disciplinary files from the public.

The USA Today Network and partners filed requests with every police agency in the state, and the results are presented in our database of police disciplinary records.

How many departments and records included?

Close to 115 police departments to date, with more than 35,000 records released as of the dawn of 2024.

How many departments we're still awaiting records from?

Close to 300, including 60 agencies that have rejected our FOIL requests.

How to search the database

Searching the database will return two sets of results.

First will be a list of individual records that match your search criteria. Second are additional details about which agencies have responded to FOIL requests for documents. The following illustrates some common ways to use the database.

Search by location

A search for "Monroe County" or "Westchester County" will return a list of all of the available disciplinary reports obtained from police agencies in the county.

The results summarize each report, listing the type of incident that occurred, the officer involved, and the outcome of the disciplinary process, if known. To view the full report, click on the officer's name, and the document will appear on a new page.

Below that will be a list of each police agency in the county and the status of their response to our FOIL request. Agencies that have not provided any disciplinary reports are marked in red, with some detail about the nature of their response.

Other searches

You can search the database by entering any keywords. The use of quotation marks or operators (eg, "and") is not necessary. Some examples:

Search by town or police agency: "Gates"

Search by officer name: "Coughlin"

Search by date: "2020"

Search by type of incident: "reckless driving"

