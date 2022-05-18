Police disclose few details in gunshot death of 4-year-old Ankeny girl

Ankeny police released no further information as of Tuesday afternoon about a gunshot that took a child's life the day before.

The Ankeny Police Department received a report of a girl with a gunshot wound Monday morning in the 900 block of Northeast Fifth Street, according to police reports. First responders began treating the 4-year-old at the scene and transported her to a hospital. The girl died of her injuries at the hospital.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the girl or who lives in the residence where she was found. Details about what caused the gunshot wound remain unclear.

Police say they continue to investigate and have been interviewing family, neighbors and witnesses.

An Ankeny school district spokesperson told the Des Moines Register that the district sends its condolences and support for the family and the police department. The child was not enrolled in Ankeny schools.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

