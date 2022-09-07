Police: Discount movie night draws rowdy crowd, unfounded "gang" reports

Sep. 7—Teenagers and young adults overwhelmed Glynn Place Cinemas on a discount movie night Saturday, prompting county police to call in assistance from several local law enforcement agencies as well as those from three neighboring counties to help control a crowd of more than 3,000, according to police.

Law enforcement also was on heightened alert due to unfounded anonymous reports to 911 dispatchers that a "gang"-related shooting would occur at the cinema, Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. Police found no evidence that a shooting was planned, nor was there any reason to believe the goings-on were in any way "gang" related, Battiste said.

Police made no arrests.

At its worst, the incident proved to be a case of some — but not all — young people behaving badly during a night at the movies, Battiste said. This included those inside opening rear doors to allow people inside.

At one point, a head count conducted by police estimated 3,200 people in and around the cinema, according to a police report.

The night's ticket sales at that time amounted to about $1,800, police reported. That would account for about 600 people.

Several law enforcement agencies supported county police at the mall, as did officers from neighboring McIntosh, Wayne and Brantley counties, according to a county police report.

Members of the county police department's SWAT team also were on hand, though not in full emergency gear, Battiste said.

Police mainly saw to it that patrons exited the theater without incident and departed from the parking lot in an equally civil manner, he said.

"We had anywhere from 25 to 40 officers on scene," Battiste said. "The idea was to have a presence there, to get everyone exiting the theaters and moving along peacefully. If your parents are here, great; let's go. If not, we just wanted them to keep moving. We were not going to have anyone gathering in the parking lot."

Story continues

Saturday was National Cinema Day, an event observed at the Glynn Place Cinemas by offering $3 tickets for all movies showing at the facility's 14 theaters. Many took advantage of the discount at the theater, where tickets for those 12 years old and older normally cost up to $14 each.

County police first responded to the theater at about 8:07 p.m. after the first anonymous 911 call reported armed "gang" members outside the cinema. A responding officer found people crowded into the concession area and in the hallways leading to the multiple movie theaters, police said.

"I walked down the hallways of the theater where it was full of juveniles hanging out talking instead of going to their movie," county police officer V. Ramirez wrote in his report.

Parents who took advantage of the discount movie tickets were miffed by the rowdy behavior of some of the young people, police said.

An angry mother approached Ramirez as the officer walked inside the cinema, the report said.

"I made my way inside the cinemas where I was approached by a disgruntled parent advising why were we allowing gang members inside the theater," Ramirez wrote in the report. "I tried asking her details, but she walked off."

Police reported some of the young people were letting people inside through rear doors. The rear doors' alarms were not activated, police reported.

"When you put that many young people together, you're always going to have the ones who want to be rambunctious," Battiste said. "A lot of families were there for the $3 night, and they were disgruntled as a result."

Someone started a rumor that there were armed "gang" members outside the cinema, Battiste said. At around 10:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received an anonymous call of a "possible active shooter" at the cinema. Both reports to the 911 emergency center were delivered via text, making it difficult to trace the source, Battiste said.

But police could not disregard the threats, he said, prompting the call for assistance from neighboring agencies.

County police also received assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, the county sheriff's office, the College of Coastal Georgia police and county public schools police.

"We could not afford for an actual incident to occur in that situation," Battiste said. "We can't afford it in this county, or anywhere else in the country. We had a responsibility not just to the patrons, but to the surrounding community as well as the officers who responded. So we were able to scramble enough people together to have a strong presence just as a precautionary measure."