Police discover man's body in East Austin late Tuesday after reports of shots fired

Austin police found a man's body Tuesday night in East Austin after responding to reports of shots fired in the area in an incident that police said is being investigated as the city's 28 homicide of the year.

Officers received the initial call at about 11:30 p.m. that shots were fired at Manor Road and Rogge Lane, police said later at a media briefing. Officers discovered the body of a man with "obvious trauma" to his upper body about a quarter-mile away in the 6200 block of Breeze Way after receiving other calls with more information about the incident.

The officers administered life-saving measures, but the man was announced dead at the scene, police said.

During the media briefing at about 2 a.m., officer Andrew Horne said he was uncertain if a suspect was taken into custody or detained, but he said it was an "isolated incident" and that there was "no further threat to the public."

He said homicide detectives were still canvassing the area to determine what evidence they had related to the case.

