Police discover remains of missing Hart County mom. Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder after the remains of Erica Burden, a missing woman from Hart County, were found on Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said in a press release that Burden’s body was found in the Upton community of LaRue County, just a short distance away from where she went missing on Tuesday. Burden was last seen at approximately 7:55 a.m. after dropping her child off at school.

Family members told WHAS that Burden’s vehicle was discovered later Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Bonnieville Elementary School. Burden, 27, was not with the vehicle.

William Burden, 53, has been charged with murder (domestic violence) charge, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse. He is being held at the LaRue County Detention Center. KSP told WHAS that William Burden was Erica Burden’s husband.