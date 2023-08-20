Police discover stolen car parked at Atlanta gas station, arrest suspect

Police located a stolen car parked at an Atlanta gas station and were able to locate the man suspected of stealing it nearby.

On July 29, just before 3 a.m., an Atlanta police officer drove through the parking lot of the CITGO gas station at 490 Fairburn Road S.W. and noticed an unoccupied Kia sedan backed into a parking spot with the ignition running.

The officer took a closer look at the Kia and noticed the steering wheel column was damaged, leading the officer to believe the car was stolen.

A witness parked a short distance away from the Kia told an officer that she saw a man wearing green pants park the car and walk into the gas station.

The officer quickly located the man matching that description outside the gas station and attempted to ask the man questions, but the suspect took off running.

The officer chased the suspect and with help from another officer was able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as Bernard Rancher, 45.

The officers determined the Kia was reported stolen out of East Point, Georgia, and were able to obtain surveillance footage that corroborates the witness’ statement.

Rancher was charged with a felony count of theft by receiving stolen property and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

