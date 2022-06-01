Police discuss how campus threats are investigated

Jun. 1—A horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead has local schools grappling with a potential shooting threat on their campuses.

"Recent and frequent events" prompted the Mojave Unified School District to close its six schools Tuesday after threats posted on Instagram directed toward California City High School surfaced, according to a statement released on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, the police department has been unable to identify who is posting or if the threat is credible," according to a statement released by the district. "Additionally, the (California City Police Department) is not staffed appropriately to respond to a threat of this nature in any way."

In another incident, the Tehachapi Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy Tuesday in connection to issuing threats about shooting a school, according to a news release.

These incidents sparked questions about how police departments generally respond when confronting a school threat.

Local incidents

A student notified the California City High School principal of an Instagram threat Monday morning, Katherine Aguirre, superintendent of the Mojave school district, said Tuesday.

Aguirre said she conversed with the California City police watch commander Monday before shuttering all school campuses in her district. Aguirre added the officer told her an investigation didn't significantly progress because students were not at school Monday, and the department faced staffing problems.

"It was just in extreme caution," said the superintendent, who added that a decision to suspend school was made in coordination with board members and staff. "If somebody's intent on doing something, there's no sense in leaving any site vulnerable."

Sgt. Shannon Hayes with the California City Police Department refuted claims about inadequate resources. He admitted the agency is short-staffed "like anybody else," but it can "accordingly and appropriately" respond to each threat. Local, state and federal partners are assisting the agency in the investigation, he noted.

"So, unfortunately, the school got bad information yesterday," Hayes said.

Aguirre said by Tuesday morning she was told enough police officers could investigate and respond to the school. However, she had made her decision Monday night to allow parents enough time to make plans for child care.

Students will return to school Wednesday, she said, because officers will be on campus.

Regarding the second local incident, the Tehachapi Police Department said it was alerted by the Tehachapi Unified School District about an Instagram post Tuesday about an unidentified school campus.

Parents of the suspect, a 12-year-old boy, owned several firearms that were "properly and safely" secured, according to a news release. These individuals were "extremely cooperative" and voluntarily gave up their firearms to officers for "safekeeping." The boy was not a student in the Tehachapi Unified School District, but was a Tehachapi area resident, the TPD news release noted.

The Tehachapi Police Department urged community members to report school threats immediately and to monitor social media activity of their children.

'A difficult, dynamic situation'

Local law enforcement agencies have mapped out potential responses to a school threat.

Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the Bakersfield Police Department, who did not comment on local school threats or authorities' response in Uvalde, said it is hard to generalize each school threat because "they are so very different."

Generally, parents report to police about a potential school threat after hearing about alarming activity on social media from their children, Pair said. Police investigate to pinpoint who posted a supposed threat. This process may take time, depending on the social media platform used, he added.

"We take them seriously," Pair said. "Ultimately, you have to work them like it's a worst-case scenario and it's a valid threat until you prove otherwise. That's how we investigate them."

Social media has caused the frequency of threats against schools to increase. Those issuing threats also can hide behind anonymity, Pair said. Identifying an account holder can take time depending on how fast police can identify the user based on how accessible the information is from the social media site.

Social media users also have caused false associations involving local school districts. One such incident arose last week after the BPD investigated a threat against "RHS." Ultimately, Pair said, officers learned the school being referenced was in Texas, but this information spread on social media across the nation, leading local police to investigate Ridgeview High School.

An "all-hands-on-deck" response is elicited if police cannot identify an individual making the high-probability threat, or they cannot find a person broadcasting threats, Pair said.

Any "alarming" information about a suspect's background also prompts a response, Pair said. Individuals who have made homicidal statements, possess firearms or have a history of mental health issues are factors that can elevate concern, he added.

Police have a "hierarchy of actions" when confronted with an active school shooter, he said. Stopping the threat by "whatever means necessary" is imperative because nothing can happen until the threat ceases, he added. Depending on the situation, police can then begin rescuing children and administering first aid.

School shootings have changed since the 1999 Columbine school shooting, Pair added. Before Columbine, shooting incidents in schools generally were treated as hostage situations. Authorities now respond to "dynamic events" in which a suspect's sole purpose is to kill, he said.

"It's a very difficult dynamic situation," Pair said. "Even in training, it can be very intense."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.