Police and an evidence crew have been sent to the 2400 block of Greenway Street in Dayton on the report of a shooting.

>> School superintendent resigns after third grader finds his gun in school restroom

We’re working to learn details, but police were dispatched about 8:54 p.m. on a report of gunfire, according to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

We will update this developing report as information becomes available.