Police dispute animal cruelty allegation

Dec. 2—City police Wednesday rebutted a viral social media narrative that alleges cruelty on the part of an officer who kicked a dog while responding Monday night to a call in the 1700 block of Ohio Street.

Additionally, the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement saying the officer acted in self-defense against two aggressive dogs, a determination prosecutors said was based on review of multiple videos of the incident and other information about the animals.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Wednesday afternoon that no basis for an animal cruelty charge was found in the officer's actions, which appear to be necessary to prevent injury to the officer.

Police Chief Shawn Keen said the investigation continues into whether the conduct of Sgt. Jesse Chambers violated any departmental policies or rules. In he meantime, he has been assigned to administrative duty.

Keen wrote on Facebook, "While the conduct in the video has been determined by the prosecutor to not constitute a crime by the officer and the body camera footage is in sharp contrast to the original social media narrative, we will still be objectively evaluating the conduct to see if it violates any departmental policies or directives."

The controversy about the officer's actions began after a 22-second home surveillance video was posted to Twitter.

Multiple attempts were made by the Tribune-Star to contact the poster/owners of the dogs through social media. No response was received.

The original Twitter video shows the officer kicking a dog barking at him on a porch. The dog yelps and runs off the porch. The officer then pounds on the door of the house.

Chief Keen said that video snippet does not reveal the entire encounter between the sergeant and the two dogs. For instance, the chief said, the officer was responding to an animal complaint by neighbors — not a burglary complaint as first claimed on Twitter.

The chief said officers responded to the scene at 7:05 p.m. Monday after the animals were seen running loose and behaving aggressively toward people.

Keen released video footage from the body camera worn by Chambers.

The video shows a white pit bull and a brown and white terrier mix barking at and charging at the officer as he walks toward homes in the 1700 block of Ohio Street. The dogs are loose.

Several times after first backing off, the dogs appear to lunge toward the officer, their teeth bared.

On the video, the sergeant yells, "Get away from me" and "Get away" at the dogs eight times.

Apparently rattled, he also says, "I'll kick your ---. Stupid f---- dog."

Chambers eventually reaches a house at the corner of Ohio and 18th streets where he knocks on the door and asks the occupant about the dogs. The woman says she doesn't know who the dogs' owner is, but she agrees the dogs are aggressive.

At one point, the sergeant says to the neighbor, "They [the dogs] about got shot."

Chambers is next seen approaching the front porch of a neighboring home where the dog owners are believed to live. He again encounters an aggressive dog and can be heard yelling and is seen kicking at the white dog.

This segment of the body camera video appears similar to the dog owner's Ring doorbell/security video posted on Twitter. In that post, made Tuesday afternoon, one of the dog owners says someone broke into her home and the dogs ran off an intruder. The post suggests that police responded to the intruder report with violence toward the dogs rather than the intent of helping the resident.

However, a "calls for service" report from Vigo County Central Dispatch shows a report of "residential entry" at the residence was not made until 10:49 p.m. Monday — more than three hours after the animal complaints brought police, including Chambers, to the area.

Police investigated the residential entry complaint and left the scene about 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, the dispatch record shows.

Chief discusses Twitter post

The Twitter post spread on social media Tuesday and Wednesday, drawing many critical remarks about the officer's conduct. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, it had more than 400,000 views.

On Wednesday morning, city police issued a statement about the dog owner's video, saying it is a snippet of a much longer series of events.

The text posted with the video is also inaccurate, Chief Keen wrote.

"We have received a number of messages alerting us to a Ring video that was posted to social media and reportedly represents a sergeant with our department allegedly responding to a burglary," he wrote on the THPD's Facebook page. "This short video depicts the sergeant's encounter with a dog on a porch. Based on this shared narrative and brief segment of video, we absolutely understand the perception and outrage expressed by many."

The chief's response goes on to say his department holds "the highest regard for our police canines and consider them all part of our family. Many of us have our own animals and would no more want to see them hurt than our own children."

Keen said an investigation began, and all video — private and body cam — and reports were given to the prosecutor's office for an independent review.

"While this investigation continues, there is some general information that we can provide to correct some of the misinformation being disseminated, Keen added.

The chief, though, did make clear the officers in the video posted to Twitter were not answering a burglary call, but a call about the animals in question.

"On Nov. 29, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., the Vigo County Central Dispatch received a call complaining of an aggressive white pit bull in the 1700 block of Ohio Street that had been 'charging at everyone that goes by. [Reporting Person] advised that [the dog] has bitten a child and a mailman in the past and is very very aggressive.' The reporting person also advised that this is an ongoing problem."

A review of records showed police had responded to the same address on May 2, 2020, for a white pit bull that had bitten an 11-year-old girl.

"At that time, officers reported that an adult female resident had indicated that her daughter had left the gate open and the dog had gotten out and went after the juvenile victim," Keen said. The adult female was cited for failure to restrain a dog resulting in bite or attack.

"This is the information received and the call history known to officers when responding to this call," Keen wrote. "Any claim that officers were responding to a reported burglary is untrue."

Body cam video

A police review of the home surveillance video showed 76 seconds of the call, Keen said. That is more than three times the length of the video that was posted to Twitter.

Police body camera video depicts 73 minutes of time for the 7:05 p.m. call. Keen said he has publicly released the first three minutes and 46 seconds of the body camera footage to the public to provide a better understanding of what led up to the dog owner's video.

Whether the full 73 minutes of body cam video will be released is up to the prosecutor's office, Keen said.

He describes the video as follows:

"The first 3 minutes and 46 seconds of the body camera footage depicts the arrival of the sergeant thru the brown dog running from the porch. At 1 minute and 3 seconds, the body camera shows both the white pit bull and the brown dog running at the officer from the east. Both dogs appear aggressive and continue to lunge at the sergeant from separate sides. At 2 minutes 11 seconds, the officer attempts to speak to a neighbor to the east when the brown dog again lunges at the officer repeatedly. At 2 minutes and 52 seconds, the sergeant gets away from the brown dog and begins speaking with a female neighbor about prior problems with the dogs. At 3 minutes 31 seconds, the sergeant is seen stepping onto the porch in line with the Ring video."

The chief says, "At five minutes and 52 seconds, the officer points out to a neighbor an opening in the fence where he believes the dogs got out from. The rest of the body camera video depicts officers waiting for a male resident to arrive and officers speaking to him about the animals."

After the incident, the male resident was cited for two counts of non-immunized animal, two counts of dangerous animal prohibited, and two counts of animal restraint.

The burglary claim originated later that evening, Keen said.

"The male resident contacted police again and reported that after speaking with his family, he believes someone may have gotten into their residence and that is how the dogs escaped," Keen said. "Nothing was reported missing at that time and no video was available depicting an intruder. This claim remains under investigation, but there are currently no witnesses or video indicating an intruder was present or that the dogs scared one off."

The male resident declined to make a complaint about the burglary, Keen said.

The investigation of the officer's actions involving the dog was handed over to the prosecutor's office for review as "our policy to ensure that we are not investigating our own employees when there are allegations that may violate law," the chief wrote.

"The prosecutor's office also independently contacted the male resident and offered to meet with him or any member of his family to allow them to view the full body camera footage," Keen said. "The prosecutor's office indicated that this offer was declined."

Citations

According to Jonathon VanSlyke, director of code enforcement and animal control for the city police, on the night of the incident, one of the aggressive dogs was seized, but the other animal was not found until about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The dog's owners provided proof of vaccinations, VanSlyke said, and those documents were verified with a veterinarian.

VanSlyke said that when a dog owner is cited for a complaint, the person must appear in city court if a citation has been written by city police. The majority of the time, the owner will take the animal's vaccination record to the court hearing.

The owner of the dogs is to appear in Terre Haute City Court for a hearing Tuesday, Dec. 7.

VanSlyke said both dogs were returned to their owners the night of the incident.

The citations for non-immunized animal are normally dismissed once the owner presents proof of immunization, he said.

