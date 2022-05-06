Police: Disruptive pregnant woman damaged handcuffs, doors

May 6—BUTLER TWP. — A pregnant woman detained on a judge's bench warrant became highly disruptive early Friday morning, headbutting a police officer, damaged doors and caused handcuffs to become inoperable.

Kiara Quaylynn Johnson, 22, of Winters Avenue, West Hazleton, was a passenger inside a vehicle stopped by Butler Township police for driving with broken tail and headlights just before 1:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped on Woodmere Drive.

During the traffic stop, police spotted a vaping device that had a cartridge suspected to be filled with marijuana oil, court records say.

Johnson was asked to exit the vehicle and advised officers she had a warrant for her arrest.

Court records say Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough issued a bench warrant for Johnson on April 8 when she failed to appear for her sentencing hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Police in court records say Johnson was reluctant to be taken into custody but did not offer much resistance at the traffic stop. A plastic bag of suspected marijuana was allegedly found in Johnson's purse.

As police transported Johnson to the county correctional facility, Johnson yelled and banged on the rear window of the cruiser. When they arrived at the correctional facility, nursing staff at the facility refused to detain her until she was medically cleared due to her being pregnant, court records say.

Police then drove Johnson to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where she repeatedly yelled, turned up the volume on a television and shoved an officer out of her hospital room, according to court records.

Johnson's continued outbursts inside the hospital caused police to return her to the cruiser. As officers went to remove Johnson, she yelled, "(Expletive) you, you're not touching me," kicked officers and wrapped her legs around a hospital bed that was pulled out of the room when officers dragged her, court records say.

Story continues

Officers then carried Johnson who allegedly wrapped her legs around an officer preventing the officer from his duties of removing her from the hospital.

A nurse assisted to remove Johnson's legs when Johnson kicked the nurse in the face, court records say.

Johnson allegedly continued to kick the officers and nurse as she was carried out of the hospital but not before she kicked a hospital door that was knocked off its tracks.

Police in court records say officers had to force Johnson into the rear seat of the cruiser. Johnson managed to get her handcuffed hands in front of her that allowed her to unlatch the seatbelt.

When officers attempted to re-handcuff Johnson's hands behind her back, she lunged and headbutted an officer who sustained a bloody lip, court records say.

Johnson's resistance to be re-cuffed broke the handcuff key inside the handcuffs as she kicked and damaged the windows and door of the cruiser, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre firefighters removed the handcuffs from Johnson who was then restrained by another set of handcuffs and restraint belts before she was taken back to the county correctional facility.

Johnson was arraigned on three counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.