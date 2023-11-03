Police say 'distinctive' pickup truck led to arrest of Marlborough man on break-in charges

Police say a "distinctive" pickup truck lead them to a Marlborough man who is facing allegations that he broke into homes in several communities.

Richard Findley, 34, will face charges in Framingham, Hopkinton, Shrewsbury, Southborough and Worcester in connection with several burglaries that authorities say he committed in August.

"He had been hitting a bunch of communities," said Southborough Police Chief Ryan Newell. "The departments worked together to bring him down."

Hopkinton Police Detective Gregg DeBoer said there was a break-in at a home on West Main Street in his town in which someone broke in and stole jewelry and a firearm.

Earlier: Marlborough man linked to Southborough break-ins is held without bail

"There was a very distinctive vehicle used," DeBoer said. "That put us in touch with Southborough, which also had the same distinctive vehicle used in a burglary."

That vehicle is a Chevy Silverado Black Widow edition pickup truck. It's a two-tone vehicle with bright red and black paint, large wheels and is lifted, DeBoer said.

Police tracked truck to Framingham jewelry shop

Newell said someone broke into an Oak Hill Road home in Southborough and stole jewelry, also in August.

Police were able to track the truck to a jewelry shop in Framingham, where some of the jewelry was sold, DeBoer said. He said the person who went in was Findley, who has an open case involving several burglaries in Southborough in 2019. He was arrested in Marlborough in that case on Dec. 31, 2019.

DeBoer said he and other detectives began an investigation and obtained a warrant to place a GPS tracker on the pickup truck.

'Two or three suspects': Westborough police report five burglaries in year's first week

The tracker indicated the pickup truck was at the scene of break-ins in Shrewsbury and Worcester in August, as well as at a pawn shop where several stolen items were found, DeBoer said.

Shrewsbury police arrested Findley on Oct. 19 and charged him with breaking and entering during the day and larceny of property worth more than $1,200. Southborough has also filed criminal charges against Findley in Westborough District Court, including breaking and entering during the day and larceny from a building.

Hopkinton police plan to charge Findley with breaking and entering during the day; larceny of a firearm; and larceny of property worth more than $1,200. Framingham police are charging him with receiving stolen property.

It's not known what charges Findley will face out of Worcester.

Detective says cases will likely be tried in one court

DeBoer said it's likely the cases will be combined into a so-called "global prosecution," where they're tried in one court even though charges involve communities in both Middlesex and Worcester counties.

For the Shrewsbury charges, Findley was arraigned Oct. 19 in Westborough District Court. He was held on $1,000 bail.

He is due back in court on Nov. 13.

Findley's attorney, Marlborough-based Jason Wadman, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/Norman_MillerMW.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough man faces burglary charges in many MetroWest communities