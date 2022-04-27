Police: Distracted driver leads to discovery of ‘ghost’ guns, two Mass. men arrested
Two Massachusetts men were arrested after getting pulled over with multiple “ghost” guns in their car, State Police said.
A trooper stopped a gray Chevrolet Silverado around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 9 in Ware after seeing the driver use a cell phone, according to police.
When the driver opened the glove box, the trooper noticed a gun inside, police said. Neither the driver, 20-year-old Kyle Juda, of Gilbertville, or his passenger, 19-year-old Devin Jauridez, of Ware, are licensed to carry a gun, according to police.
Additional troopers arrived and placed both men into custody. Police said they found a gun magazine in Jauridez’s pocket and brass knuckles in Juda’s pocket.
Troopers searched the car and found three “ghost” guns ‐ homemade weapons that are unregistered and untraceable ‐ loaded with ammunition, police said. They also found a loaded Sig Sauer P365, nine large-capacity magazines, a large can of ammunition, two mason jars containing marijuana and a digital scale with empty clear plastic baggies, according to police.
They face the following charges:
Juda:
1. Improper Storage of a Firearm, three counts
2. Illegal Possession of a Firearm, three counts
3. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, nine counts
4. Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
5. Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, three counts
6. Possession of a Class D Substance with Intent to Distribute
7. Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle
8. Use of an Electronic Device while Operating a Vehicle
Jauridez:
1. Illegal Possession of a Firearm
2. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
3. Open Container of Alcohol in Vehicle
Bail was set at $1,000 for Juda and $500 for Juaridez.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW