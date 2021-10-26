Police: 'Disturbing video' leads to severely injured person in Schenectady; Multiple detained

Oct. 26—SCHENECTADY — A "disturbing video" sent to Schenectady police by another agency Tuesday morning led to a severely injured person and the detention of multiple people for investigation, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The injured person was taken on to Albany Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

The incident also led to lockouts at both William Keene School and Lincoln School, due to the nature of the incident and location, authorities said.

The city police response began at about 6:45 a.m. when city police were sent the video from another police agency downstate "regarding an assault," police said.

Police soon zeroed in on an address in the 1300 block of Albany Street, and had the two schools placed on lockout as a precaution, police said. The lockout lasted for about 45 minutes.

Albany Street was shut down in the area for a time, but has since reopened.

The scene remains active and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

