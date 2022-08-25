Police divers search Akwesasne waters for evidence related to Potsdam student's murder

Aug. 25—AKWESASNE — New York State Police divers searched two Akwesasne water locations on Wednesday for evidence related to the murder of Elizabeth M. Howell, but none turned up.

Brandi M. Ashley, Troop B public information officer, said state police divers will continue searches through the rest of the week at the two places: the Raquette and St. Regis rivers where they cross south of Route 37.

The sites are along the route Ms. Howell's alleged killer, Michael R. Snow, of Massena, drove after she was shot to death near the SUNY Potsdam campus on Feb. 18. Snow drove from Potsdam east to Malone on Route 11B, north on Route 37 to Fort Covington and west on the same highway through Akwesasne before stopping back in Massena.

"No items of evidence related to the Howell homicide" turned up Wednesday, Ms. Ashley said.

However, the divers recovered evidence that may be connected with crimes unrelated to Ms. Howell's murder.

"A few items were located believed to be associated with other crimes, and were turned over to (St. Regis Mohawk) Tribal Police," Ms. Ashley added.

Twelve divers from around New York are participating in the Akwesasne water search. Ms. Ashley said the search isn't likely to extend to land, or involve over agencies.

The divers also searched those locations on the Mohawk territory on May 6, and this is their first time returning, she said.

During the week of May 2, state police scuba divers did open-water searches on the west branch of the St. Regis River beneath a bridge on Route 11B.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua on Wednesday said no murder weapon has been recovered. Investigators have custody of the car Snow was believed to be driving on the night of Ms. Howell's death. Snow's case is ongoing, but no future court appearances are scheduled as the search for more evidence continues.

The 31-year-old is indicted on four felonies stemming from his alleged Feb. 18 killing of Ms. Howell, a 21-year-old Crane School of Music student, in what Mr. Pasqua has called "a random act of violence." Snow is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm. He's denied the charges. If convicted of murder, Snow faces up to a life sentence in state prison. He is represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender's Office and is being held in the county jail in Canton without bail.

Snow was arrested on Feb. 19 in a police raid of his 250 Main St. apartment in Massena. During Snow's arraignment in April, Mr. Pasqua told St. Lawrence County Judge Gregory P. Storie that investigators recovered a sawed-off shotgun while executing a search warrant at Snow's apartment. That weapon is not believed to be tied to the murder.

Although Snow was arrested at the Main Street apartment, during his arraignment he told Judge Storie that he lives at 50 Park Ave. in Massena. He inherited the 50 Park Ave. house from his mother, Paula N. Snow, after she died there on April 1, 2019, allegedly by suicide. A friend of Snow's, 30-year-old Raymond G. Lancto III, also died in the 50 Park Ave. house, from a suspected drug overdose on Oct. 8, 2020.

Witnesses at the scene of Ms. Howell's murder on College Park Road near the SUNY Potsdam campus on the evening of Feb. 18 told police they heard three shots fired from a gray four-door sedan, and they directed responding officers to the victim, who had fled a short distance on foot.

Ms. Howell was found unconscious at 5:51 p.m. that day, and responding officers initiated lifesaving measures. She was then taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she died just before 7 p.m., officials said. Mr. Pasqua has said that Snow had no connection to Ms. Howell prior to the shooting.

Ms. Howell was studying music education at the Crane School of Music.

Her parents, Joe and Ann Howell, spoke about their daughter's murder with The New York Post in February at the family's home in Patterson, Putnam County, about 60 miles north of New York City. They said she was likely "a random victim in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The couple described Elizabeth, called Beth by family and friends, as "a talented musician, a dear friend, an all-around great person." She was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Howell said his daughter was "always willing to help you out."