Police get DNA from Belle Vernon man accused in New Year's road rage killing

Oct. 26—DNA from three people was found on the gun used to kill a motorist in a New Year's Day road rage incident in Rostraver, a Westmoreland County detective testified Tuesday.

Since August, investigators have attempted to secure a DNA sample from Anthony Hairston, who was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the killing of 59-year-old Holly B. Vadella of Rostraver.

On Wednesday, Hairston, 27, of Belle Vernon, was ordered to submit to a DNA test following a hearing before Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani. The judge allowed detectives and sheriff's deputies to immediately take Hairston to an adjacent room to obtain the DNA sample.

"A handgun was recovered with DNA on the handle," Detective Richard Kranitz testified, saying police want to determine if Hairston's DNA is included with the samples found on the weapon.

This was not the first time that police sought Hairston's DNA. A district judge in August signed a search warrant to allow investigators to take a DNA sample from Hairston, Kranitz said. Detectives met with Hairston this summer at the Westmoreland County Prison, but he demanded to speak with his lawyer and ultimately did not consent to the test. He later refused to meet with detectives.

Hairston appeared in court on Tuesday without a lawyer. He said he is attempting to rehire the same attorney who represented him during a preliminary hearing in May.

Police say Hairston fired at least two shots from an open SUV window as he attempted to pass Vadella's vehicle on Rostraver Road. According to investigators, Vadella's body was discovered at 1:30 a.m., about an hour after surveillance cameras from nearby homes recorded video of Hairston's SUV passing Vadella's SUV.

An autopsy report determined Vadella sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and a 9 mm bullet was recovered.

Hairston was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 2. Police claim the murder weapon was recovered from a bag in the possession of his girlfriend, Shaquala L. Poole, whom police detained later that day. According to court records, police found a Glock 9 mm pistol, cocaine, a digital scale, firearm components and ammunition in a bag she was carrying.

Story continues

Poole, 29, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, tampering with evidence and drug possession. She testified against Hairston at a preliminary hearing and claimed she and two others were in the vehicle as they left New Year's Eve party and traveled to a local bar to continue celebrating.

She said Hairston drove up behind a slow-moving vehicle that swerved into his lane of traffic as he attempted to pass. Police said Poole told them that Hairston lowered a window and she heard what she believed were two shots being fired. The group went on to a bar, where they stayed until 2:30 a.m., Poole testified.

The charges against Poole are pending and she remains free on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .