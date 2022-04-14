Police: DNA evidence links EC man to beating, robbery

Apr. 14—EAU CLAIRE — DNA evidence has linked an Eau Claire man to a 2020 burglary, beating and robbery case at an Eau Claire residence, police say.

Two males were assaulted and robbed during the incident, authorities said.

Taza T.C. Carter, 20, 300 William St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of armed robbery, burglary and substantial battery as a party to a crime.

Carter also faces a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Carter is free on a $2,500 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the two males, possessing guns or making any acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Carter returns to court May 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two or three men entered a residence on McElroy Street on Aug. 9, 2020, assaulted the two males and robbed them of $500.

One of the males said one of the attackers held a gun to his head.

The second male, who received a head injury during the incident, stabbed one of the attackers with a knife he had in his pocket.

The second male said he was hit with a gun.

Two video game systems were taken during the incident.

Police swabbed a blood stain that was left on the front glass door to have it analyzed.

The second male said the two or three attackers "trashed" the residence before they fled the scene.

The State Crime Lab in Madison notified Eau Claire police on March 9 that the blood swabbed from the front glass door was linked to Carter.

Police then discovered that Carter had sold two video game systems to an Eau Claire pawn shop on Sept. 18, 2020.

Three police officers learned that Carter was at an Eau Claire restaurant on April 9 and went there to arrest him.

Carter resisted but was eventually handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

Carter is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and obstructing an officer in August 2020 and a misdemeanor count of theft in June 2021, all in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the three new felony charges, Carter could be sentenced to up to 36 years in prison.