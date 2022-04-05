Police use DNA to link Harry Edward Greenwell, who has Iowa ties, to cold case killings in Indiana, Kentucky

For decades, the identity of an elusive figure, dubbed the “Days Inn” and “I-65” killer, evaded police as investigators tried to solve the slayings of three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials announced they’d solved the case, and the man they say is responsible has ties to the state of Iowa.

Indiana State Police, alongside several federal and local agencies, identified Harry Edward Greenwell, whose 2013 obituary says he lived in Iowa at the time of his death, as the killer responsible for the rapes and murders of Vicki Heath, Margaret “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert. Investigators have also linked him through DNA analysis to a sexual assault of a woman in 1990 in Columbus, Indiana. The young women worked as clerks in motels along the I-65 corridor.

Greenwell was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a Legacy.com obituary, and died of cancer in 2013 at age 68 in Lansing, Iowa, which is near his home in New Albin.

Police on Tuesday said there's a "distinct possibility" Greenwell could be linked to a number of other unsolved murders, rapes, robberies and assaults. Without going into specifics, Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police said detectives are continuing to investigate whether Greenwell is connected to other violent crimes in the Midwest.

Harry Edward Greenwell was the "I-65 Killer," also known as the "Days Inn Killer," according to investigators.

The man’s identification bookends an investigation that’s spanned 35 years. The search for the killer began in 1987 when Heath, 41, was found assaulted and shot to death behind a Super 8 motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

In 1989, two more women fell victim to the killer.

Gill, a 24-year-old overnight auditor at a Days Inn in Merrillville, was sexually assaulted and killed in the early morning hours of March 3.

An eerily similar attack occurred at another Days Inn dozens of miles away on the same night. Gilbert, a part-time auditor for the Remington motel, was attacked and assaulted. A motorist saw the 34-year-old's body on the side of the road in White County. Police said both women were shot with the same .22 caliber handgun.

Police said DNA found at Heath’s killing linked to Gilbert's death. DNA also linked to the same attacker behind a 1990 sexual assault of a clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana. In that case, the clerk got away. Police on Tuesday said a DNA match to Greenwell was made through a close family member, and returned a 99.99% probability.

Vicki Heath, Jeanne Gilbert, Margaret "Peggy" Gill.

Police credited the DNA analysis for the major breakthrough in the case.

"There are detectives in this room that have been involved in this for some form or another for literally generations. They're owed a debt of gratitude we can never possibly repay," said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter. "I hope today might bring a little bit of solace to know that the animal who did this is no longer on this Earth."

The reveal of the Days Inn killer’s name also provided some closure to the victims’ families about the identity of the person who murdered their loved one.

Kim Gilbert Wright, Gilbert's daughter, said the families may never know why their relatives suffered the horrific fate, but said some justice was served in finally revealing the killer's identity.

"I'd like to believe that whatever each of us defines as justice, or what each of us might define as closure, that we're all now able to share the healing process knowing the long known attacker has now been brought out of the dark, into the light," Wright, an attorney, said.

The victims

The case of the Days Inn killer began with Heath’s horrific killing.

In Feb. 1987, customers at the Super 8 Motel found no one at the front desk. The lobby was torn apart. The prospective patrons called the police to investigate the strange scene.

Police made the grisly discovery near a trash bin at the back of the motel. Heath had been assaulted and shot twice in the head.

The bloody crime rocked the town of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Two years later, the killer executed gruesomely familiar attacks on the same night.

Gill, a 24-year-old night auditor at the Days Inn in Merrillville, was attacked and killed in the wee hours of March 3, 1989.

Roughly 50 miles south, another Days Inn clerk suffered the same fate.

Gilbert, a part-time auditor at the Days Inn in Remington, was found shot to death on the side of the road by a motorist driving through White County.

Only in the women’s final hours did Gil and Gilbert’s paths cross, as the Indianapolis Star said in a 1989 article. Police determined they were killed by bullets from the same gun. Both motels had been robbed. In total, the killer swiped $426.

Gilbert was a working mother in the throes of business courses at St. Joseph’s College, an Indianapolis Star article reported. Gill loved to bake, paint and cross-stitch. She worked her way up from being a maid at the motel to an auditor position.

Gill’s family displayed some of her cross-stitch pieces at her funeral, the article said, including one depicting the Last Supper, next to her coffin.

The women's families told the Indianapolis Star months after the killing that they were still coping with the deaths – but not forgetting.

Gill’s parents at the time said they don’t speak about revenge – just uncertainty. Her mother called the lack of a suspect at the time a “mixed blessing.”

“In some ways, it’s peace not to have to look at someone. But you read about something else and you wonder ‘was that him, too?’” Anna Gill said.

A timeline of Harry Edward Greenwell's criminal history

Here is a timeline of significant events in Greenwell's criminal history, according to a handout given to the press:

Dec. 9, 1944: Greenwell was born in Louisville, Kentucky, according to a Legacy.com obituary.

Jan. 17. 1963: Greenwell was arrested in Louisville for armed robbery.

April 12, 1963: Greenwell was convicted and sentenced to two years in the reformatory and five years of probation.

Feb. 23, 1965: Greenwell was arrested in Jefferson County, Kentucky for sodomy.

October 1969: Greenwell is paroled from the Kentucky State Penitentiary.

April 28, 1978: Greenwell's wife died in a fire in Vernon County, Wisconsin.

August 21, 1980: Greenwell remarried in Henry County, Kentucky.

June 17, 1982: Greenwell was arrested for burglary. He escaped custody twice, but was eventually recaptured.

Aug. 10, 1982: Greenwell was sentenced to Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa.

Dec. 5. 1973: Greenwell was released from the Kentucky State Reformatory.

Feb. 21, 1987: Vicki Heath was sexually assaulted and shot to death at the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

March 3, 1989: Margaret "Peggy" Gill was assaulted and killed at the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana. On the same night, Jeanne Gilbert was assaulted and killed at the Days Inn in Remington, Indiana. Police said both women were shot and killed with the same .22 caliber shotgun.

March 9, 1989: Greenwell was arrested in La Crosse, Wisconsin for a traffic violation.

March 23, 1989: Greenwell was arrested in La Crosse for a domestic incident. It was found that Greenwell violated a restraining order in March and April.

April 18, 1989: Greenwell is sentenced to a 15-month probation for criminal trespass.

Jan. 2, 1990: A Days Inn clerk in Columbus, Indiana was sexually assaulted. The clerk was able to get away.

Oct. 11, 1998: Greenwell is arrested in Allamakee County, Iowa for felony drug possession.

Nov. 13, 1885: Greenwell is arrested for violating a restraining order in Allamakee County.

Nov. 16, 1998: The case against Greenwell is dismissed.

Jan. 31, 1998: Greenwell, who lived in New Albin, Iowa, died of cancer in nearby Lansing, according to his obituary.

