Police: DNA tests link Richmond man to liquor store robbery

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with an October 2022 holdup at a local liquor store.

Richmond police were told a masked bandit — now alleged to be Donald Ray Fultz, 40 — on Oct. 24, 2022, entered the Bottle Shop Liquor Store, 830 S. Ninth St., pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded cash.

Officers found a pair of blue latex gloves, believed to be linked to the robbery, in an alley near the store.

A witness later called the store's owner and reported Fultz had committed the holdup. However, that person declined to speak with police.

In August, Richmond police were notified that DNA recovered from the latex gloves by Indiana State Police lab technicians had been entered into a database and was determined to be that of Fultz.

More: Richmond man charged in convenience store robbery

The Richmond man — found in "a homeless encampment in a wooded area," according to an affidavit — denied any connection with the store robbery and said he could not explain how his DNA was recovered from the gloves.

On Oct. 30, additional DNA testing again linked Foltz to the gloves.

Fultz was charged Tuesday with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. The Richmond man was arrested Wednesday, and is being held in the Wayne County jail under a $30,000 bond.

A trial date has not yet been set in the case.

According to court records, Fultz has been convicted of theft (four times), dealing in a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and driving while intoxicated (twice).

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Richmond man linked to store robbery through DNA testing