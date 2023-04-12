Police documents detailing President Biden security information found on Belfast street

BELFAST, Northern Ireland – Ahead of President Joe Biden's speech here Wednesday, local police lost documents that detailed sensitive security information related to the president's visit.

A local resident is believed to have found the documents on a street in Belfast, a U.S. law enforcement official said, confirming the authenticity of the papers on the condition of anonymity.

The documents contained names of Belfast police and postings, but nothing related to the Secret Service's operations, which oversees the president's security during foreign trips, or its security plans.

The security breach came as the terrorism threat in Northern Ireland was raised to "severe" before Biden came to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of civil war in Northern Ireland.

President Joe Biden gestures before he walked over to talk with reporters before boarding Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. With Biden are his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Most of Belfast's city center was barricaded off to residents for protection in a city with a long history of violence.

Despite the breach, a U.S. Secret Service official expressed continued trust in the local authorities.

"We have full confidence in our partners," the official said, downplaying the significance of the information contained in the local police documents.

The Secret Service has faced its share of security challenges during the Biden administration, have successfully navigated the president's surprise visit to Ukraine in February ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The Ukraine visit was kept secret because of security concerns, part of an operation that the White House said had been ''meticulously planned" for months.

Police stand guard outside the hotel where President Joe Biden will stay in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Biden is visiting Northern Ireland and Ireland to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ORG XMIT: XAG103

