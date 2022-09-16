Police documents: NH family worried about safety days before triple murder

Newly released, heavily redacted documents reveal that in the days before Kassandra Sweeney and her two children, Benjamin and Mason, were found shot to death in their Northfield home, Kassandra’s husband, Sean Sweeney, told police he was concerned for his family’s safety.

On July 22nd, police records show Sean Sweeney, just 12 days before his wife and children were killed, told police that he was concerned about a person at his home who was making strange comments. Sean told police that he found a weapon in the garage, and more in the woods.

The report reads: “Sean is worried for his toddlers safety with weapons and, the unnamed person’s behavior.”

According to the report, a police officer spoke to the unnamed person, who was calmly sitting at a table. That person said they would change their behavior.

Weeks earlier, another unsettling call to police. On June 6th, Sean Sweeney told police his Honda Civic was stolen and that he confronted an unnamed person for stealing.

Sean said the person left behind a goodbye note.

Boston Attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25′s Bob Ward, taken together, the incidents show growing concern in the Sweeney household, but there was little responding police could do.

“I think there was a great deal of concern by the family, maybe no criminal act was created, but they were concerned about the mental health of this particular young person, the person acting strangely, they were very concerned, yet there was no criminal act,” Elikann said.

On August 3rd, police were called to the house to investigate the triple homicide.

It appears an oil delivery man called police.

But the entire narrative of that day, is redacted.

On August 11th, New Hampshire authorities announced they arrested a juvenile and charged that person with three counts of murder.

Because of the defendant’s age, authorities have revealed little information about the case.

It’s possible more details about this case will be made public if New Hampshire prosecutors succeed in having this case moved to adult court.

But until that happens, because of the defendant’s age, authorities can’t say if they are trying to make that happen.

“Until that moment a child is ruled an adult, and the case is going to be charged in adult court, he’s still a juvenile,” Elikann said.

