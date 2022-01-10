Police: Dog camera leads to suspect in burglary of Hempfield home that later burned down

Jan. 10—State police arrested a man they said was recorded on a pet camera minutes before a fire destroyed a Hempfield home and injured two firefighters, according to court papers.

Randy W. Bryner, 58, of Greensburg, is charged with burglary and criminal trespass. No charges related to the Jan. 2 fire have been filed, though troopers reported that it was believed to have been set intentionally.

Investigators believe Bryner took 200 silver coins valued at up to $5,000 from the Farmington Place home. The fire started in the den/great room area, said fire marshal Trooper Chet Bell.

The blaze was reported at 8 p.m. Firefighters were met with flames shooting through the roof, and the fire was too intense for them to get inside. Two firefighters were hospitalized for heat-related injuries.

No one was home at the time.

The following morning, state police fire marshals learned the residents had been out of town and kept in contact with their three dogs through a camera, in addition to visits from a dog sitter, according to court papers.

After reviewing video footage, the resident told police the dogs noticed a disturbance Jan. 2 and then a man's voice could be heard. The voice was identified as that of Bryner, who had performed handyman work at the home and sometimes watched the dogs, according to court papers.

The resident told investigators Bryner was not supposed to be there.

He was seen in the great room/den area at 7:16 p.m., police said.

On Wednesday, the resident discovered the coins were missing during an excavation. Police said the clanking sound of metal pieces could be heard on the camera's audio prior to the fire.

Bryner, who was arrested Friday, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $250,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Jan. 21 preliminary hearing is set.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family. Nearly $10,000 had been raised as of Monday morning.

The dogs died in the fire, police said. A family friend said one of two turtles was rescued.

Story continues

When troopers arrested Bryner, they found him at home with a number of prescription medications and fentanyl films, police said. Troopers separately charged him with drug possession. Bail is set at $1,000 in that case. A Jan. 20 preliminary hearing is set.

Bryner previously was sentenced to five to 10 years in a state prison on burglary charges stemming from a 2013 incident in Northampton County, according to state records. He was released in August 2020 and remains on parole.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .