Police: Dog dies after owner leaves it in locked car; man charged

A Lenoir man has been charged after he allegedly left two dogs in a locked car earlier this week. One of the dogs died, according to police.

On Aug. 7, Lenoir Police found two dogs locked in a vehicle around 11:45 a.m. on Pennell Street and contacted Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. The car windows were rolled up and the vehicle was off, officers said.

Authorities were eventually able to get into the car, but said that was when they found one of the dogs dead.

The second dog, a small black-and-brown German shepherd mix, ran from officers after being given water and shade.

Police said Darrell West, the owner of the dogs, was charged with felony animal cruelty. He was taken into custody on Aug. 9 and is being held at the Caldwell County Sherriff’s Department with a bond set at $3,000.

“Our domestic animals are like family, and we should treat them as such by providing them a healthy environment,” Caldwell County ACE director Richard Gilliland said. “This horrible incident involving a dog is a reminder that pet ownership is a huge responsibility. I want to thank the Lenoir police officers for getting the vehicle open and trying their best to save the dogs.”

ACE and Lenoir Police Department officers have not found the second dog.

Officers ask if anyone sees the German shepherd, to contact ACE at 828-757-8625.

