Police dog fighting cancer works final shift after ‘exceptional’ career in Pennsylvania

Zoltan, a K-9 with the Lancaster city police, is retiring after an eight-year career due to advancing cancer, police said.

The 9-year-old German shepherd, trained in patrol and narcotics detection, reported for his final shift on Feb. 4, according to a Facebook post from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police in Pennsylvania.

Zoltan has been fighting cancer for more than a year and despite several months of remission, his B-cell lymphoma returned, police said.

Officer J. Hatfield has been the Hungary-born shepherd’s handler for eight years, and is supporting Zoltan through his second round of cancer treatment, according to officials.

Photos included on the department’s post show Zoltan by Hatfield’s side.

“Officer Hatfield and Zoltan have worked and played together, forming an unbreakable partnership,” the post said.

“Zoltan has played a crucial role in supporting various jurisdictions by conducting successful narcotic searches that resulted in felony arrests,” according to police.

In his time on the force, Zoltan also helped locate missing people and facilitated 33 peaceful surrenders, police said.

“We’d like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Zoltan for his dedication and exceptional service to the Bureau and our community,” police said. “Our community is safer and stronger thanks to Zoltan’s commitment to duty, honor, and courage.”

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police uses German shepherds and Belgian Malinois in their K-9 unit because the breeds are “highly intelligent, easily trainable, and naturally protective,” but also “incredibly affectionate and loving,” according to its website.

