Police dog Finn and owner's bond 'unbreakable'

Finn the police dog was treated as a hero after saving his handler's life

A recent study by Japanese researchers suggests dogs can cry tears of joy when their owners come home after a day at work. The tears are thought to deepen the bond between dogs and their owners. But how deep can that bond become?

PC Dave Wardell has an unbreakable bond with ex-police dog Finn, a German shepherd.

In 2016, at the age of seven, Finn was almost stabbed to death while protecting PC Wardell, his handler, from an armed suspect in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

Finn had been trained by, and lived with the officer since he was a puppy.

PC Wardell is in no doubt that Finn saved his life on that fateful night almost six years ago, and frequently refers to the dog as a "hero".

The pair have been together "almost 24 hours a day - so the bond is very strong," he says.

PC Wardell saw Finn through his emergency surgery on the night of the attack, and slept next to the dog as he recovered at the family home.

A teenager was sentenced to youth custody for the attack.

The assault on the dog was dealt with by the law as "criminal damage",

Finn retired from duty at the age of eight in April 2017, having recovered from his near fatal injuries.

Since then he has continued to live as part of the policeman's family.

PC Wardell, who is still serving, is in no doubt about the strength of the bond between an owner and dog and was not surprised to see the findings of the study.

However, he said: "I'm not sure I've ever seen Finn cry - but he's very squeaky and very happy to see his 'dad'.

"We're so bonded we both get very excited, and you can tell by his whole body that he is so happy.

"If Finn can't come on holiday with us, I don't go - and my family have come to understand that."

The bond between a retired police dog and his owner is so strong, he believes the animal has a other powers.

"He blows the family away - if you believe in a sixth sense, then he has it," says PC Wardell.

"I work different hours and different shifts all the time, but Finn knows when I'm on my way home.

"My wife and the children have messaged to ask if I'm on my way because Finn is getting excited.

"I can be up to 40 miles away, but can say 'yes, I'm just getting in the car, now'.

"We're still best buddies," he says. "He knows what I'm thinking and there's no-one I'd rather spend time with.

"You can't ever break that bond."

What does an animal behaviourist say?

Jane Williams, a clinical animal behaviourist and secretary of the Animal Behaviour and Training Council, says German shepherds are "probably the breed that forms the closest bond with the human they regard as their own 'shepherd'".

"The best time to bond - to form a lifelong bond with a puppy - is from about eight weeks old," she says.

"Dogs are bred to be with people and if you're around a lot and do a lot of fun things together, that will help."

She is not surprised to hear of the deep bond between PC Wardell and Finn.

"Finn has spent his whole life having 'fun' - the work he does is made fun, with a reward-based approach which dogs love.

"Dogs love to hear 'what a good boy' - and punishment - even verbal punishment, creates anxiety in dogs."

Ms Williams is unsure about dogs crying, but she says: "They are really good at reading our expressions and body language.

"I think there's every probability of an emotional response when their owners return, because dogs do not enjoy being on their own."

