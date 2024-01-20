Police dog helps catch suspect who dumped Rolex watches

A police dog tracked down a suspect who had dumped a bag of Rolex watches following a short pursuit.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers approached a driver about one of his wheels in Radford, Nottingham, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man then drove off, prompting a pursuit that saw the driver go on to tram lines and narrowly miss a motorcyclist.

The suspect was chased down a short time later by police dog Reno.

The force said the driver also ignored no entry signs during the pursuit, which ended when the car was abandoned in Durnford Street.

Reno chased the suspect, who was carrying a rucksack and bag for life, down an alleyway and helped apprehend him, police added.

The area was searched by officers - who noticed the suspect no longer had the rucksack or bag that contained cash and the Rolex watches - and the items were recovered.

Inquiries into whether the watches were stolen are ongoing.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

