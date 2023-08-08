Police dog helps subdue man

Aug. 8—THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville Police Department dog was injured while helping subdue a man who police say was acting erratically in an outdoor public space this past weekend.

On Sunday at 1:10 a.m., Thomasville police went to the area of Memorial Park Drive and Culbreth Avenue after a caller reported that a man with a firearm was shouting profanities. Police found the man, Luis Tapia-Alvarez, 26, in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Memorial Park Drive, and an officer saw him holding something that he thought could be a firearm.

Officers tried to talk with Tapia-Alvarez, who police say cursed at the officers and ignored commands.

Tapia-Alvarez acted aggressively and pointed the firearm in the direction of officers, police said.

Officers released the police dog to help subdue Tapia-Alvarez, who police say began kicking and choking the dog. Officers were able to gain control of Tapia-Alvarez and arrest him without further incident.

Officers say they believe Tapia-Alvarez discarded the firearm before they took him into custody, police said.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and was expected to make a full recovery.

Tapia-Alvarez was taken for a medical evaluation at Thomasville Medical Center but he refused care, police say.

Tapia-Alvarez was charged with felonious assaulting a law enforcement agency animal, misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, and misdemeanor being intoxicated and disruptive.

Alvarez was placed in the Davidson County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000 secured.