Police dog rescues 58-year-old lost for hours in freezing woods, Michigan sheriff says

A 58-year-old man from Pennsylvania says he had gone for a walk in the Michigan woods when he got lost.

For several hours, he was lost in those frigid woods as the temperature held steady at about 11 degrees, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy and his K-9 were called to the area at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 to help the local police department find the lost man. Police were investigating a “suspicious/missing person” complaint as residents say they saw a man wander into the woods but never return.

“The Officers believed they knew the identity of the subject and were concerned that he was likely cognitively impaired,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Ghost, the police dog, helped his deputy handler track the man through “thick woods” for about half a mile before finding him, officials say.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment following his rescue.

“Excellent job by the Gerrish Township Police in recognizing the urgency of the situation, and another great job by Ghost,” the sheriff’s department said. “Good Boy!”

Roscommon County is about 190 miles northwest of Detroit.

