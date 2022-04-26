Police dog Rico a team player in firearms arrests

Apr. 26—Rico is a good boy.

But even the Brunswick police dog's handler and best friend, Lt. Matthew Wilson, will tell you that sometimes it is not all about Rico.

Such was the case Saturday morning when Rico showed he can be a team player, contributing significantly to getting two dangerous guns off the streets along with the alleged bad guys who were carrying them.

First-responding Brunswick police officer Brittany Giesbers also played a key role in the arrests, as did her backup, officer Jennifer Seawell, Wilson said.

And that is to say nothing of the good neighbor who came forward in the dawn's early light to give police officers directions that helped nab the second suspect.

"Rico helped out a lot," said Wilson, who is also a shift commander with the Brunswick Police Department. "But I think it was a team effort, from the officers who initially responded to a citizen who came out and volunteered some crucial information."

In the end, police arrested Kenneth Edward Jackson III, 26, of Brunswick, and charged him with willful obstruction of the law, tampering with evidence and receipt of handgun by a convicted felon. Jackson also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault by the Glynn County Police Department, Wilson said.

Police also arrested Lonnie Kimric Jenkins, 26, of Savannah, and charged him with willful obstruction of the law and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men remained Monday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond.

Police also recovered a 9 mm handgun and a .22 caliber assault-style firearm. "That's what a lot of the street guys are using," Wilson said of the .22 caliber gun.

Additionally, police recovered a baggie containing suspected narcotics, a suspicion that could confirm still more charges when test results come in from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab, Wilson said.

It started around 6:15 a.m. when Giesbers responded to a report of a vehicle in a driveway in the 1900 block of Ellis Street with two suspicious characters inside, possibly armed, Wilson said.

The two men allegedly were fidgety and reaching around inside as Giesbers approached. She ordered them to step out of the vehicle while she awaited backup, he said.

When the two men saw officer Seawell roll up in support, they allegedly made a run for it, Wilson said.

"As soon as the backup officer showed up, they took off running," Wilson said.

Seawell and Giesbers pursued as one suspect allegedly sought shelter beneath a business structure at J and Norwich streets, where Seawell apprehended Jenkins, Wilson said.

A second suspect remained on the lam. Enter Rico. After police established a perimeter of the area, Wilson showed up with the veteran police dog and put him on Jackson's last known trail.

Wilson followed Rico's nose to the 2000 block of Union Street Lane. A citizen appeared and told police he saw a man run into an overgrown yard and then scoot under the crawl space beneath the lot's abandoned home.

Rico had actually passed the home in question, which is not uncommon with police dogs in situations where wind can spread the tracking scent, Wilson said. Rico would have gotten back on the right track eventually, but the citizen's input sped up the process.

"It was certainly appreciated that someone would come out that early in the morning and help us," Wilson said of the citizen's input. "As soon we got to the front yard, Rico started padding back and forth. Rico gave me an indication that he was on the odor of a person."

The crawl space beneath had less than a foot of clearance. Wilson ordered the suspect out then looked underneath and spotted him. Then he told the guy again to come out — or else Rico was going in.

Jackson allegedly came out from underneath and was taken into custody.

Police found the guns inside the vehicle, along with the suspected baggie of narcotics in the glove box.

"It really was a team effort, but Rico pinpointed him for us," Wilson said.