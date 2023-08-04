Police give update on dog seen with suspects of semi chase, hostage standoff

London police have provided an update on the dog that was traveling with the two suspects killed in an officer-involved shooting after a chase and hostage standoff in Vandalia this week.

News Center 7 learned that the dog seen with Rodney and Elaine Helman was recovered by police.

The dog was then taken to the Madison County Humane Society, according to Police Chief Glenn Nicol.

Body camera video from the initial traffic stop and chase in Madison County showed the dog sitting with both suspects in their van. When they stopped at a truck stop outside of London and ran to an unlocked semi cab, the dog could be seen running around by itself.

News Center 7 called the Madison County Humane Society Friday to learn more about the dog and if it is up for adoption. We’re waiting to hear back.