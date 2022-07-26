.

FITCHBURG — A police dog has been shot during a standoff between police and an armed suspect Tuesday afternoon on Oliver Street.

Video from a witness showed the K-9 being transported by police officers on a stretcher. The condition of the dog was not immediately available.

Officers have been on scene on Oliver Street, across from the Fitchburg police station, since around 11 a.m., according to neighbors.

The neighborhood, a couple of blocks from the Fitchburg branch of the YMCA and Fitchburg District Court has been punctuated by the sound of paintballs fired by police toward the building where the suspect has been barricaded.

Return to telegram.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police dog shot during standoff with armed suspect in Fitchburg