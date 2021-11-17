Police: Dog shot and killed in attempted burglary at Des Moines apartment

A dog was shot and killed early Wednesday morning during an attempted burglary at a Des Moines apartment, according to Des Moines police.

A woman took her dog for a walk in the 2100 block of Indianola Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Shortly after she returned to her apartment, two men armed with handguns kicked in the door, said police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The dog attacked the suspects, one of which shot the dog before both fled from the scene, according to a report. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital, where it died.

Parizek called it a "targeted incident," and said detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

