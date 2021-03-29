Police: Dog shot, killed during dispute between neighbors in Sheraden

Mar. 29—A pet dog was shot and killed Sunday afternoon during a dispute between two neighbors in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood, officials said.

The man suspected of fatally shooting the dog, a German shepherd, has been arrested and is awaiting charges, Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. His name was not immediately available.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a Pittsburgh police officer from the Zone 6 station had been walking a beat in Sheraden when gun shots were fired near Ashlyn and Bergman streets, Cruz said.

"The officer located two males who had been involved in some type of neighbor dispute or argument that escalated into shots fired," Cruz said. "One of the males fired twice at the other male's dog, killing it."

It's unclear what the two men were arguing about.

Initial reports suggested that the dog's owner may also have been struck by a bullet — "but this was not correct," Cruz said.

"There were no other serious injuries and no one was transported to the hospital," Cruz said.

Specific charges against the man accused of shooting the dog had not been filed as of shortly after 6 p.m.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.