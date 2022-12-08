Police dog from Virginia is missing after running away from handler in York County, SC.

A police dog that is part of training in South Carolina is missing after it ran away from a handler, officials said.

The bloodhound, named “Gunner,” is from a Virginia police agency and was reported missing late Wednesday during week-long training hosted by the York County Sheriffs Office, said Trent Faris, sheriff spokesman.

The sheriff’s office put out information about the missing dog on social media and it attracted attention. A sheriff’s office Facebook post had almost 5,000 thousand shares as of Thursday morning.

MISSING: During our K-9 training today the pictured bloodhound “Gunner” jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods around 3:00 pm at Kings Mountain State Park. Gunner has not been seen since. There are dozens of officers in the area searching. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/FrthHvEuet — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) December 7, 2022

Gunner jerked free from his handler and ran into woods in the bloodhound training at Kings Mountain State Park near the North Carolina border, Faris said. The area is in northwestern York County.

Officers began searching for the dog Wednesday and continued looking Thursday as training continued, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office hosts the training each year. Officers and K-9 dogs come from all over the the Southeast.

Anyone who sees the dog can call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.