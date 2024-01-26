How are police dogs stabbed by man in Boise prior to fatal shooting? Here’s the latest

The two Treasure Valley law enforcement K9s stabbed during a fatal police shooting incident have been sent home and are “on the road to recovery,” according to the Boise Police Department.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said that 37-year-old Jeremiah Gaver stabbed K9s Astrid and Meko after its deputies and officers from the Boise Police Department questioned Gaver, who was covered in a tarp, at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was seen “looking over fences into the backyards of homes” west of the Boise Airport, according to a news release.

“The deputy talked to the man, who refused to identify himself, explain what he was doing, or remove his hand from underneath the tarp,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

During this incident, law enforcement fired a beanbag round at Gaver and used a stun gun on him, and authorities eventually sent the two K9s after him. Gaver proceeded to stab both of the dogs, authorities said. After Gaver stabbed Meko several times and then turned toward the officers, four sheriff’s deputies and one Boise officer fired their guns at him, according to the release.

Gaver died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. All five of the officers, who haven’t been identified, were placed on administrative leave per standard policy. The Meridian Police Department is investigating the shooting as a part of the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

Both the dogs underwent surgery at WestVet Boise and now are headed home with their K9 handlers. Meko, Boise police’s K9, suffered several “serious wounds” but is expected to make a full recovery, and the Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that Astrid, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will be back to work in the spring, authorities said.

“These dogs are our partners, our best buds and as they head home with their handlers, know that they will get the full heroes treatment and the pampering they deserve,” Boise police said in a Facebook post.