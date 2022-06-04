Police say domestic incident led to fatal shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police block Northwest Expressway at Pennsylvania Avenue in 2019.

A domestic incident turned fatal in Oklahoma City on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to a call regarding a “domestic shooting” just before noon in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The victim, Curtis Priest, 47, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound when officers arrived, officials said.

Police said Priest was shot as an altercation with a woman escalated. Donna Wong, 51, was interviewed and arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man fatally shot in NW Oklahoma City domestic incident, police say