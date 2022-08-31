Police: Domestic violence suspect who shot at officers at Bitter Lake apartments arrested

A domestic violence suspect who Seattle police said shot at officers from a Bitter Lake-area apartment complex was arrested late Monday night.

At about 11:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a Bitter Lake apartment where a man and a woman were heard arguing. Dispatchers were told that the man began choking the woman, police said.

When officers arrived at the apartment and tried to contact the man, he ran down a hallway. During the chase, he turned around and shot at officers before running out of the apartment building, police said.

Police caught up with the man at a bus stop and arrested him.

A police K-9 recovered a gun in some bushes, which officers believed to belong to the man.

However, the woman who was reportedly choked could not be found.

The investigation is ongoing.