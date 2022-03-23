Police don’t suspect foul play after man’s body recovered from pond in Raleigh

Police recovered a body from a pond in Raleigh Tuesday night after responding to a report of a drowning, but they say foul play isn’t suspected.

The body of an adult male was recovered from the pond, on the 3100 block of New Hope Church Road, west of Capital Boulevard, near the entrance to the Northshore Lake residential area.

Police responded to the scene about 7 p.m., according to Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman Laura Hourigan.

Police did not identify the man.

“The preliminary investigation of the case has not produced any indications that foul play was involved in his death,” said Hourigan.

The incident, first reported by CBS17, was a recovery operation and not a rescue.

Police didn’t find matches with missing persons reports and asked nearby residents if anyone was missing, WRAL reported.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.