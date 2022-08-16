Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.

One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. A number of other people were evaluated at the scene by EMS workers.

In a statement, state police said, “The fight began after an argument between a group of young men over a door being opened into the side of a pickup truck while it was parked in the lot. Punches were thrown between several men.”

At some point during the melee, state police say 29-year Juan Hernandez, of Chelsea, retrieved a knife from his vehicle and began stabbing those involved in the argument.

Many of the man ran into the woods after the fight but were tracked down a short time later.

Hernandez was arrested and booked on charges including six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and affray.

Carlos Medina-Banegas, 18, of Chelsea, Victor Medina-Banegas, 31, of Chelsea, Cesar Amaya Fuentes, 35, of Chelsea, and Julio Lara Alas, 39, of Fall River, are facing charges of assault and battery, as well as disorderly conduct.

All of the men have since been arraigned in Woburn District Court.

