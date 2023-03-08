Police: Dorchester man arrested after allegedly stabbing two in the neck

A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly stabbing two people in the neck, Boston Police announced.

Officers were called to Blue Hill Avenue at approximately 2:10 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a laceration to the neck and began to render medical aid. When more officers arrived on the scene, a second victim also suffering from a laceration to the neck was found.

One of the stabbing victims was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was treated on the scene.

Officers were to distribute a description of the suspect. Ruben Lieske, 21, was located a short distance later and was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Lieske is facing two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon with a knife and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW